Swansea City picked up an impressive win away against Millwall on Tuesday night, and defender Kyle Naughton was among the standout performers.

Swansea City defeated rivals Cardiff City 4-0 at the weekend, and they maintained the momentum gained from the derby day win with a midweek victory over Millwall.

Joel Piroe scored the decisive goal right after the second half restarted to secure all three points for Russell Martin’s men, lifting them to 14th.

But one man who stood out from the rest was defender Naughton…

The stats behind Naughton’s display…

WhoScored only scored Naughton at a 7.2 for his performance, but it can be argued that he was deserving of a score far higher than that.

Playing in the centre of Martin’s back three, the experienced defender played an influential role as ever in controlling the tempo and dictating play from the back. The 33-year-old had a stunning 10.1% possession of the ball across the game, completing 102 of the 108 passes he attempted to earn a pass completed rate of 94%.

Naughton also looked to carry the ball out from the back, completing two dribbles on a strong night.

It was a quiet night in terms of aerial duels and tackles, attempting none of either as the Swans picked up a clean sheet. Naughton did make three clearances though, with only teammates Jay Fulton (five) and Ben Cabango (four) making more.

Now four undefeated and with two wins on the bounce, Naughton and Swansea City will be hoping to pick up another win against Derby County this Saturday. Three points could lift them as high as 12th as they bid to see out the season as strongly as possible.