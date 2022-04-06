Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says Curtis Tilt has been ruled out for “months” with a hamstring injury.

Wigan Athletic will be without the defender for the rest of this season.

Tilt, 30, sustained the injury last weekend against Bolton Wanderers.

He is now poised for a spell on the sidelines.

The Latics’ boss, Leam Richardson, has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: