Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt out for the rest of the season
Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says Curtis Tilt has been ruled out for “months” with a hamstring injury.
Wigan Athletic will be without the defender for the rest of this season.
Tilt, 30, sustained the injury last weekend against Bolton Wanderers.
He is now poised for a spell on the sidelines.
The Latics’ boss, Leam Richardson, has said, as per a report by Wigan Today:
“What we first thought might only be weeks will now be months. He’s had an operation today and it’s gone well, and hopefully he’ll be back with us for the start of next season.”
In terms of other team news, James McClean is out for a “number of weeks” having also picked up a blow last Saturday, whilst Preston North End loan man Tom Bayliss has been out with a groin issue.
Blow for Wigan Athletic
Tilt has been a key player for Wigan Athletic over the past couple of seasons and will be missed between now and the end of the campaign.
The North West club finally made his loan move from promotion rivals Rotherham United permanent in the January transfer window and he has found a home at the DW Stadium.
Richardson’s side have gone top of the League One table following their 3-0 home win over Accrington Stanley last night thanks to goals from Joe Bennett, Josh Magennis and Will Keane.
They have back-to-back away trips coming up against Lincoln City and Burton Albion now as they eye a return to the Championship.
Tilt is out of action but his absence provides a great opportunity for Newcastle United loanee Kell Watts to get some more game time under his belt for the remaining seven matches of the campaign.