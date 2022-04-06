Stoke City lost 2-1 away at Championship strugglers Reading last night.

Stoke City travelled down to Berkshire to face a Reading side fighting for their lives in the Championship last night.

And the Royals would pick up another important win in their quest for survival, thanks to goals either side of half-time from Michael Morrison in the first half and an owl goal from Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the second.

Romaine Sawyers scored Stoke’s goal, though it’s another disappointing defeat for Michael O’Neill’s side who had won their previous two before last night.

A tough evening…

There were some underwhelming player performances for Stoke last night, but one who struggled in particular was Harwood-Bellis.

The man on loan from Manchester City started the season with Anderlecht but joined the Potters back in January, and he’s been a mainstay in O’Neill’s starting XI since.

But, aside from his own goal last night which handed Reading the win, he put in a below-par performance, and the stats back that up.

According to WhoScored, Harwood-Bellis attempted 0 tackles throughout the game – he also attempted 0 aerial duels on a night where the central defender didn’t really get involved in the way that a defender should.

He did record 3 clearances and 2 interceptions, whilst racking up an impressive tally of 96 passes. But despite passing the ball around well, Harwood-Bellis didn’t really do his defensive duties on the night, contributing to Stoke’s defeat on the night.

Up next for the Potters is a trip to West Brom this weekend. It’s another tough outing for Stoke City who sit in 15th place of the table as it stands.