QPR boss Mark Warburton has played down speculation about his future following last night’s 1-0 defeat away at Sheffield United in the Championship.

QPR travelled to South Yorkshire last night to face fellow top-six challengers Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last night.

Warburton went into this game on the back of widespread discussion about his future with reports claiming that the R’s board were heavily considering his future as manager.

A 9th minute goal from Oliver Norwood proved the difference on the night – QPR have now lost their last four in the league and sit in 9th place of the Championship table.

Discussing the speculation surrounding his future, Warburton told West London Sport after the game:

“The fact is, I can’t control rumours. That’s football. Rumours, counter-rumours, 95% are nonsensical. My contract’s up in a few weeks time, that’s why people are latching onto it.

“My contract’s up, we’ve got players out of contract, we just need to stick together. We can’t control things that are out of our control.”