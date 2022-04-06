Sheffield United picked up a vital three points against QPR on Tuesday night, and one man who really impressed was Oli McBurnie.

Sheffield United’s Tuesday night win over fellow play-off hopefuls QPR moves them up into 5th, getting them back on track after a loss to Stoke City at the weekend.

The game was decided early on thanks to a well-placed finish from Ollie Norwood after John Fleck’s corner. The goal, while lifting the Blades up, means QPR are now on a four-game losing streak and sit down in 9th as their play-off hopes fade.

But one man who stood out despite not getting himself on the scoresheet was Scottish striker McBurnie.

The stats behind McBurnie’s display…

Although WhoScored only scored McBurnie at a 7.0 for his performance, it can be argued that he was one of the best players on the pitch.

The 25-year-old’s standout stat was his aerial duels, winning an impressive nine of the 13 he contested in his time in the game. No player can say they won more, with QPR’s Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes winning eight, while the nearest Sheffield United player was John Egan on five.

It was efficient work from the striker too, given that he only had 30 touches and had 2.5% possession of the ball throughout the game, more than half of what goalscoring midfielder Norwood had. McBurnie was efficient with his shooting too – although he only had one shot, it was on target, giving him 100% shot accuracy.

While his wait for a goal this season goes on, there’s no doubt that McBurnie can still have an important role to play in Sheffield United’s bid to earn a top six finish and, ultimately, promotion back to the Premier League.