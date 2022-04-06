Bristol Rovers’ Cameron Hargreaves will be released this summer, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers are expected to cut ties with the midfielder at the end of the season.

Hargreaves, 23, is out of contract in late June and is poised to become a free agent.

Bristol Live claim he is “set” to be let go and he will have to weigh up his options.

Bristol Rovers career to date

Hargreaves, whose father Chris played for the likes of Northampton Town, Brentford and Oxford United, has been on the books at Bristol Rovers since 2017.

He started out in the academy at Exeter City but was released by the Grecians before the Pirates swooped in to offer him a deal.

The Plymouth-born man made his first-team debut for the Gas back in August 2017 in an EFL Trophy clash against Wycombe Wanderers and has since made 36 more appearances for the club to date.

Hargreaves is currently on loan at National League side King’s Lynn Town until the end of the season and was given the green light to join them back in February to get some game time under his belt.

He has also spent time away from the Memorial Ground at Hungerford Town and Chippenham Town in the past.

The midfielder has only made four appearances for Bristol Rovers in all competitions this term and it appears he will be moving onto pastures new this summer for a new challenge.

Joey Barton’s side are currently eyeing promotion to League One.