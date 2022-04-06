Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed that Ricardo Santos, Dapo Afolayan and Kyle Dempsey have all sustained hamstring injuries following last night’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth in League One.

Bolton Wanderers hosted Portsmouth in League One last night. The Trotters salvaged a point later in the game thanks to a Kieran Sadlier penalty but the game came with its injuries, after all of Santos, Afolayan and Dempsey were brought off in the second half.

And after the game, Evatt told reporter Derek Clark that the trio have all suffered hamstring injuries:

For Evatt, three injuries to three of his key players is a huge blow – Santos and Afolayan in particular are two key components of his Bolton set up and so potentially missing them for the remainder of the season could see Bolton really struggle.

The Trotters currently sit in 11th place of the table. They have 12 points separating them and Wycombe Wanderers in 6th and so a top six finish looks to be off the cards, with five games of the season remaining for Bolton.

Up next…

Bolton host Sheffield Wednesday in their next League One fixture. A top half finish is very much on the cards for Evatt and Bolton and in their first season back in the third tier, that would be a fine achievement.

But the Owls still have everything to play for this season. They’ll head to the University of Bolton Stadium hoping for a win and their chances of a win will certainly be bolstered after this recent injury blow for Bolton, though the extent of each player’s injury is yet to be discovered.