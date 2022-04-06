Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says he thinks Sam Lavelle has dislocated his shoulder.

Charlton Athletic had to substitute the defender early in the second-half last night.

The Addicks ended up drawing 1-1 away with London rivals AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Lavelle’s replacement, Ryan Inniss, ended up getting sent off after a poor challenge.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I think so, yes (dislocated shoulder). I think his shoulder popped out. He jarred it at the weekend. I’m not sure if it’s the same one or if it is related or if it’s a completely new thing.”

Blow for Charlton Athletic

Lavelle has been unlucky with injuries during his first year at The Valley and could now face another spell on the sidelines.

Charlton Athletic may be short of options in the heart of defence with Inniss now suspended for the next few games.

The Addicks signed Lavelle from Morecambe last summer and he has since made 18 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, chipping in with two goals from the back.

He is under contract until 2024 and will be hoping for more luck on the injury front next term.

The centre-back played a key role in Morecambe’s surprise promotion from League Two before Charlton Athletic lured him down south.

Jackson’s side thought they were on their way to an away win yesterday after top scorer Jayden Stockley opened the scoring in the second-half. However, AFC Wimbledon fought back under new boss Mark Bowen and equalised late on through Zach Robinson.

Next up for the Addicks is a tricky away trip to promotion chasing Rotherham United this weekend.

They only have five games left and their focus will soon shift on the summer and recruitment plans.