Bristol City have taken Aldershot Town’s Lucias Vine on trial, as per a report by Bristol World.

Bristol City are taking a look at the young forward.

Vine, 18, made an appearance for the Robins’ U23s yesterday against Watford and got 66 minutes under his belt.

Bristol World also claim goalkeeper Joel Manning, formerly of Bristol Rovers, Southampton and Cheltenham Town’s academy, was on the bench.

Potential addition for Bristol City?

It appears Bristol City are keeping one eye on the future by casting their eyes over a couple of trial players.

Vine has risen up through the youth ranks at Aldershot Town and has been a key player for them at U18s and U23s levels over the past couple of years.

The teenager is yet to sign a professional contract with the National League side and despite being on their bench for the first-team on a few occasions, he hasn’t made a senior appearance just yet.

Vine has spent time on loan at Hartley Wintney in the Southern League Premier Division over the past couple of months to get some experience.

He will now be eager to impress Bristol City in a bid to land himself a move to the Football League. His father, Rowan Vine, was a striker for the likes of Luton Town, Birmingham City and QPR.

Bristol City don’t have much to play for now this season and will be plotting their summer recruitment. It has been a frustrating campaign for Nigel Pearson’s side and they will be hoping for better next time around.