Sheffield Wednesday have brought in midfielder Bobby Dunn on trial, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at the youngster.

Dunn, 18, played for the Owls’ U23s in their 2-0 win over Swansea City earlier this week.

The Sheffield Star claim Burnley’s Will Couch was also given a run-out.

Potential Sheffield Wednesday addition?

Could Sheffield Wednesday see Dunn as a potential long-term option for them? It is expected to be a summer of transition at Hillsborough, regardless of what league they will be playing in next season.

The Owls are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship but the fact they are bringing in trial players suggests they are keeping one eye on the future and their development ranks.

Dunn rose up through the academy at Charlton Athletic but didn’t quite make the grade at The Valley. He left the Addicks and subsequently dropped into non-league with spells at East Grinstead and Sevenoaks Town.

The teenager now plays for Ramsgate and joined the Isthmian League a couple of months ago.

He now has a great opportunity to try and land himself a move to the Football League and Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make as to whether to offer him a deal.

Darren Moore’s side are currently sat in 5th place in the League One table after their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last time out.

They are two points inside the play-offs with six games left to play and are back in action this weekend against Bolton Wanderers away.