Hull City are taking a look at Burnley winger Tremaine Eastmond, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City played the youngster for their U23s yesterday.

Eastmond, 18, against Ipswich Town and he scored the winner in the 1-0 win.

Hull Live claim Burnley’s Jack Leckie was also playing for the Tigers.

Potential Hull City addition?

Hull City appear to be keeping one eye on the future and could see Eastmond as a potential summer addition for their development squad.

The teenager has been on the books at Turf Moor since the age of 11 having previously played for Manchester City and Manchester United.

He has risen up through the academy of the Clarets and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Oldham-born attacker is currently on a scholarship deal with the Premier League side and the fact he has been allowed to leave on trial suggests a professional contract may not be on its way with his current club.

Could Hull City potentially swoop in and lure him to East Yorkshire if they have been impressed with him on trial? He would certainly boost the youth set-up.

The Tigers aren’t safe just yet in the Championship right now but are 12 points above the relegation zone with six games left to play, starting with Middlesbrough away on Saturday.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at the MKM Stadium as Shota Arveladze’s side look to compete at the top end of the league next term.