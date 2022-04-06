Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has taken to Twitter after their 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley last night.

Wigan Athletic beat John Coleman’s side 3-0 thanks to goals from Joe Bennett, Josh Magennis and Will Keane.

The Latics have now gone top of the League One table ahead of Rotherham United and the pair are now level on games played.

Al Hammad was delighted with the three points yesterday and sent the following message to his followers on Twitter (see tweet below):

By Order of Wigan Athletic….. Up The Tics 💪🏻#Believe #wafc — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@TalalAlHammad32) April 5, 2022

Wigan Athletic on a roll

Wigan Athletic are on a roll in the league at the moment and are eyeing promotion back to the Championship.

It has been an impressive season for Leam Richardson’s side and their fate is in their own hands with seven games left of the campaign to play.

Rotherham United haven’t played for a couple of weeks due to the international break and their Papa John’s Trophy final and the ‘Tics have taken full advantage of the Millers’ absence.

MK Dons are also breathing down their neck right now and are unbeaten in their last 17 matches under Liam Manning. They beat Crewe Alexandra 2-1 yesterday and are currently 3rd in the league, three points behind Wigan Athletic but have played have played two games more.

Richardson’s men are back in action this Saturday away at Lincoln City before a trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday night so have a couple of tricky tests coming up.

They haven’t lost in their last seven outings though and will be in confident mood.