Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says he is “very disappointed” by Ryan Inniss’ red card.

Charlton Athletic were reduced to 10 men yesterday in their 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon.

Inniss, 26, made his return to the side after a spell out with injury but was sent off after 56 minutes after a poor tackle.

The Addicks ended up taking the lead last night through top scorer Jayden Stockley, only for the Dons to level it up late on with Zach Robinson getting the goal.

Jackson has delivered his verdict on Inniss’ red card and has said, as per the club’s official website:

“It’s silly, it’s naive, it’s reckless, it’s a red card. I can’t defend that one. I’m very disappointed with that.”

Let his Charlton Athletic teammates down

Inniss’ pointless sending off let his teammates down and made their job a lot harder than it should have been against AFC Wimbledon.

Charlton Athletic don’t have much to play for between now and the end of the season but the centre-back is one of a few players who is out of contract this summer and is facing an uncertain future at The Valley.

His antics last night won’t have done his chances of a contract extension any good and he is now poised to miss the next few games through suspension.

Inniss joined the club in 2020 following his departure from London rivals Crystal Palace and has since made only 30 appearances due to injury problems.

Charlton Athletic hold an option to extend his stay by a further year and have a big decision to make on his situation.

Next up for the Addicks is a trip to promotion chasing Rotherham United this weekend.