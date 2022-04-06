QPR, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End receive boost in pursuit of Newcastle United ace Elliot Anderson
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says loaning Championship-linked Elliot Anderson out again is “definitely” an option.
Newcastle United’s youngster is being eyed by QPR, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror (pg. 70, 03.04.22.
Anderson, 19, is currently on loan with League Two outfit Bristol Rovers and has been a hit with the Pirates.
He was allowed to join Joey Barton’s side in the January transfer window to go and get some first-team experience under his belt.
The teenager has since adapted to life in the Football League with ease and has made 14 appearances for the Gas in all competitions, scoring three and laying on three assists for his teammates.
Howe has said that they will look at loaning him out again in the next campaign if they can’t guarantee him game time, as per a report by Newcastle World:
“If I can’t guarantee him that game time, then definitely a loan spell will be an option again. I think there will be (Championship clubs interested).”
Boost for QPR, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End
QPR, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End’s hopes of landing him for next term have been boosted by Howe’s latest comments regarding the situation as it shows the Premier League side are open to him heading out the exit door again.
Anderson has been on the books of the North East outfit since the age of eight and has risen up through their academy.
He has played twice for the Toon Army so far in his career and a potential loan move to the second tier would help boost his development, especially after his spell in the fourth tier at Bristol Rovers.