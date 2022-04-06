Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says loaning Championship-linked Elliot Anderson out again is “definitely” an option.

Newcastle United’s youngster is being eyed by QPR, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror (pg. 70, 03.04.22.

Anderson, 19, is currently on loan with League Two outfit Bristol Rovers and has been a hit with the Pirates.

He was allowed to join Joey Barton’s side in the January transfer window to go and get some first-team experience under his belt.

The teenager has since adapted to life in the Football League with ease and has made 14 appearances for the Gas in all competitions, scoring three and laying on three assists for his teammates.

Howe has said that they will look at loaning him out again in the next campaign if they can’t guarantee him game time, as per a report by Newcastle World: