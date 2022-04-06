Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says “hopefully” Liverpool loan man Nat Phillips will stay with them on a long-term basis.

Bournemouth are not thinking too far into the future regarding the defender’s situation yet.

Phillips, 25, joined the Cherries in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season to add another option into their defensive department.

The centre-back was given the green light to leave his parent club to get some game time under his belt and his loan to the Championship is not believed to hold an option to buy.

Parker has commented about his future and has said, as per a report by the Daily Echo:

“Perhaps, maybe, hopefully (he will stay at Cherries.) At this moment in time that’s not really been discussed, as always with Nat (Phillips) and with all the players who are on loan, and their positions, where they sit at the end of the season, or they don’t sit is really irrelevant.”

Bournemouth fully focused

Bournemouth’s focus right now is solely on promotion back to the Premier League and they need to know what league they will be playing in next term before they can start thinking about their summer recruitment.

Phillips has adapted well to life in Dorset since his winter switch and has slotted in nicely into the team’s backline, making eight league appearances so far.

He joined Liverpool back in 2016 from Bolton Wanderers and since played 24 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 6ft 3inc centre-back has also previously had a loan spell away from Anfield at German side Stuttgart to gain experience.

Phillips’ chances of breaking into the Reds’ first-team down the line are slim now, despite him enjoying plenty of opportunities in the last campaign.

A permanent switch to Bournemouth wouldn’t be a surprise but Parker is refusing to be drawn just yet.