Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright says he saw a loan move to Hartlepool United fall through in January.

Cartwright, 19, ended up staying at the MKM Stadium.

He made his debut for the Tigers in a Championship fixture against Barnsley earlier this year.

Cartwright has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“There was an option for me to go to Hartlepool on loan. At the time, I wouldn’t say I pushed to go but I really wanted to go because I hadn’t played before what happened with England and the Championship games.

“I’d only been on the bench a couple of times, so for me to go out and play in the Football League, men’s football, I thought it was a great opportunity for me to go out and showcase what I’m about. When that didn’t come off, I was not disappointed but thought that it could have been a chance.”

One for the future at Hull City

Cartwright, who is from Grimsby, has risen up through the academy at Hull City alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Brandon Fleming and Jacob Graves.

He has been a regular for the Yorkshire club at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his senior debut in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s by former manager Grant McCann last season.

The England youth international has also had loan spells away from the the Yorkshire side in non-league at Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity over the past couple of campaigns to get some experience under his belt.

He provides useful competition and back-up to Hull City’s current goalkeeping options in Nathan Baxter and Matt Ingram.

With Baxter due to return to parent club Chelsea this summer and with Ingram out of contract at the end of June, Cartwright could fancy his chances of some more opportunities next term.

If not, there is always the possibility of heading out on loan and the fact Hartlepool United wanted him shows what an exciting young goalkeeper he is.