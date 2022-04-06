Ipswich Town have had Manchester United pair Charlie Savage and Will Fish training with them recently, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town have allowed the young pair to come and get some experience.

Savage and Fish are both products of the Manchester United academy.

The Tractor Boys’ boss, Kieran McKenna, has contacts at Old Trafford having been the first-team coach of the Premier League giants before taking his first Football League managerial role last year.

Two youngsters training at Ipswich Town

Savage is the son of former top flight midfielder Robbie and risen up through the youth ranks of the Red Devils. He was handed his first professional contract in April 2021 and made his first-team debut earlier this season in a European game against Young Boys.

The Wales youth international is yet to leave on loan and his current club have a decision to make on his next step this summer.

Fish, unlike Savage, has gained experience away from Manchester United and had a stint with Stockport County earlier on in this campaign.

He was given the green light to move to the National League side last July on a loan deal until the end of the season to get some games under his belt.

However, the defender struggled to get into the Hatters’ team and played just once before heading home early in January.

Both Savage and Fish have had the opportunity to train with Ipswich Town over recent times to boost their development. Could they be possible loan additions down the line for them or another Football League club?