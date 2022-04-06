Millwall defender Chinwike Okoli is being eyed by Aston Villa, Fulham, Bournemouth and Cardiff City, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Millwall could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster this summer.

Okoli, 18, has been offered a first professional contract by the Lions this week as they look to keep hold of him.

AllNigerianSoccer.com claim that is currently mulling over the proposal.

Millwall latest

Millwall’s offer is believed to be a two-year deal running until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Okoli has been on the books of the London club since he was 12 and has since risen up through the academy ranks at The Den.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Gary Rowett’s side but has been a key player for the Lions at various youth levels over the past few years.

The 6ft 4inc centre-back is still on a scholarship deal with the Championship outfit and that is why they risk losing him over the next couple of months.

Losing Okoli at such a young age would be a massive blow to Millwall, especially if he went to a fellow second tier outfit for next to nothing.

They will be hoping he puts pen-to-paper on their contract offer and commits his future to the club so they can start looking at the next steps for him, whether that be to loan him out next season to get some experience or try and integrate him into the first-team picture.

Millwall lost 1-0 at home to Swansea City last night.