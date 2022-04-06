Nottingham Forest host Coventry City in the Championship this evening.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up from where they left off, winning four of their last five games. Steve Cooper has also turned the City Ground into a fortress since his appointment and they haven’t lost a home game since December.

After failing to win their last three league matches, the Sky Blues will surely be hoping to improve upon their recent form. The West Midlands side have been poor defensively recently, failing to keep a clean sheet since February.

A win for Nottingham Forest could see them move in the play-off places, overtaking Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in the process.

Coventry City would potentially move into 10th place, moving above Millwall and putting them on equal points with QPR.

Nottingham Forest team news

Centre-back Steve Cook is side-lined after injuring his ankle against Reading last month. Max Lowe also picked up a groin injury in the same fixture and continues to be unavailable.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Figueiredo

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Colback

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Davis

The return of Lewis Grabban bolsters a squad that is already full of superb talent. Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson have been real breakthrough stars this season, contributing to 26 goals combined.

Cooper should be commended for the drastic turnaround that he has made to a Forest side that feared relegation earlier on in the campaign. With Coventry City having a relatively average season, they may struggle against the talent that Nottingham Forest have to offer.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.