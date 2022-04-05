Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was asked about the club’s stance on Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Aaron Connolly in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed Connolly on a short-term loan from the Seagulls in January, and he will remain on Teesside until the end of the season at least.

In the summer Boro will lose the striker trio of Connolly, Folarin Balogun, and Andraz Sporar as their loan deals come to an end and they return to their parent clubs,

Therefore Wilder and co. will need to complete deals for forwards after the season ends.

Their targets will of course depend on the division they are playing their football in, as there is still a strong possibility of promotion if they can finish in the top six.

Connolly looks to be surplus to requirements at Brighton and so he could look for a move away from the Amex Stadium in the months to come.

Middlesbrough could look to turn his loan deal permanent if the opportunity arose, something which Boro boss Chris Wilder admits they haven’t even considered yet.

“It’s not something we’ve thought about,” revealed Wilder.

“We’re working away behind the scenes, in terms of looking at potential things that could happen, and that’s something we always have to do in terms of medium and long-term planning.

“We’re wanting to focus on the here and now, and we’ve not really talked to players about contract situations.

“There’s been no conversation [with Connolly], but there has been more general discussions about what direction we want to go in and we’ll keep that going.”

Should Middlesbrough make a move for Connolly this summer?

With just two goals and no assists in 15 games, Connolly is hardly firing on all cylinders.

He has a lot of determination and is full of running, but if Boro are looking for a goalscorer, Connolly is not the answer.

If the Teessiders could get Connolly on the cheap, or even on a free, then it could be beneficial, but they shouldn’t go all out to sign him.