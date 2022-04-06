Coventry City are hosted by Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight.

Nottingham Forest welcome Coventry City to the City Ground this evening in what is a massive game for both sides for the same reasons.

Steve Cooper’s side sit in 7th place of the Championship table and are just one point below the play-offs and a win here could see them go as high as 4th.

As for Mark Robins’ side, they are in 11th place and are six points off the top six.

Here we look at the latest team news for the visitors ahead of the tie…

Coventry City team news…

Last week, Robins confirmed that Jake Clarke-Salter suffered a groin strain, with the scan showing a ‘significant tear’. As a result, the Chelsea loanee was left out of the match day squad over the weekend and a time frame hasn’t yet been set.

Centre-back Kyle McFadzean is still on his road to recovery from a calf strain, whilst fellow defender Michael Rose returned to the squad from injury over the weekend.

Predicted XI

Moore (GK)

Sheaf

Hyam

Bidwell

Dabo

Allen

Hamer

Maatsen

O’Hare

Gyokeres

Godden

Ben Sheaf could come in for the recently returned Rose, who may not be fully fit enough to start twice in the space of three days, whilst everyone else should keep their spot after a spirited performance against Blackburn Rovers over the weekend where they scored a last gasp goal through Viktor Gyokeres.

The game at the City Ground kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.