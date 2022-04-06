According to a recent report from Wales Online, Nottingham Forest are showing interest in soon-to-be out of contract Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Nottingham Forest sit 8th in the Championship table with promotion to the Premier League still on the cards, and it now looks like they’re already planning to strengthen their goalkeeping department for next season by signing Smithies from Cardiff City.

Amid the links, here are three alternative options that Nottingham Forest should consider instead of Smithies.

Gavin Bazunu – Portsmouth (on loan from Manchester City)

The Republic of Ireland international has been a shining light between the sticks in League One this season.

Considering the goalkeeper depth at Manchester City, Bazunu looks set to depart on loan once again. This season, the 20-year-old has conceded 39 goals in 36 games, whilst keeping 15 clean sheets. He may not go straight into the Forest starting XI, but he will no doubt be ready to fight for the number one spot with Brice Samba.

Freddie Woodman – Bournemouth (on loan from Newcastle United)

The shot-stopper was arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship when on loan at Swansea City in the past two seasons.

Woodman, 25, signed for Bournemouth on January transfer deadline day as cover for Mark Travers and hasn’t made a single appearance on the south coast. Before joining the Cherries, he made four Premier League appearances for Newcastle United due to injuries to other goalkeepers in the squad, and he impressed massively.

The 25-year-old could may well be in for a shout for a number one spot if he was to be at Nottingham Forest.

Michael Cooper – Plymouth Argyle

Argyle born and bred goalkeeper Cooper is next on the list after being in fine form for the Pilgrims this season.

The 22-year-old has made 41 appearances this term, conceding 40 and keeping 16 clean sheets. The shot-stopper notably put in a fine performance against European champions Chelsea in the FA Cup, and there’s no doubt many clubs will be chasing his signature this summer.

Cooper may not be ready for top Championship football, but he could definitely be one for the future for Forest.