Sunderland have had some fantastic goalkeepers in their rich history.

Whilst the 21st century may not have been as good for the Black Cats, they’ve still witnessed some incredible goalkeeping.

Here, in no particular order, we look at Sunderland’s best five goalkeepers in the 21st century…

Jordan Pickford (2011-2017)

Pickford came through Sunderland’s academy and as a local lad, he proved a superb asset for Sunderland.

Whilst he only had one year in Sunderland’s senior squad in the 2016/17 season, he proved a fantastic player who at 22-year-old showed Wearsiders he had a bright future ahead of him.

Sunderland suffered relegation that year, but without Pickford, it would have been a lot more dismal.

Pickford left Sunderland for Everton that summer for around £30 million and has since become England’s number one across two major tournaments and has proved one of England’s best players across both of these.

Thomas Sorensen (1998-2003)

Peter Reid signed the Danish keeper and the initially unknown man proved to be a safe pair of hands in Wearside for five years.

His most memorable Sunderland moment for a lot of supporters would be his penalty save against Alan Shearer in 2000 to give the Black Cats the win in the Tyne-Wear Derby. He moved onto Aston Villa in 2003 following an injury and Reid’s sacking.

Craig Gordon (2007-2012)

The Scottish keeper signed for Sunderland for £9 million, the highest fee paid for a keeper by a British team at the time, and that remained the same for the next four years.

Gordon’s Sunderland career was hampered by injuries, but when he performed, he performed well and got his reward which was a save against Bolton Wanderers which was voted the best save in Premier League history.

Simon Mignolet (2010-2013)

The Belgian keeper spent three successful years on Wearside and impressed not only Sunderland fans, but the entire league with his performances.

Joe Hart once hailed him as a “brilliant goalkeeper” and Mignolet eventually earned himself a big move to Liverpool where he spent six years.

Vito Mannone (2013-2017)

The former Arsenal man beats the likes of Mart Poom, Martin Fulop, Keiren Westwood and Costel Pantilimon to this list, and for good reason.

Mannone’s passion for the club was always clear and he played a pivotal role in both Sunderland’s road to the Capital One Cup final in 2014 and Sunderland’s unlikely survival under Sam Allardyce in 2016. He moved on when the club got relegated in 2017, but many fans believe the second relegation wouldn’t have occurred had the club kept Mannone on board.