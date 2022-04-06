Cardiff City recruited Stoke City youngster Alfie Doughty on loan in January, but after just six appearances since joining, it has been said that he is unlikely to return next season.

Amid the update on Doughty’s Cardiff City fate, here are three options the Bluebirds should consider recruiting instead of the Stoke City loan man this summer.

Emmanuel Longelo – West Ham

West Ham youngster Longelo can feature anywhere on the left-hand side, and his ability to charge up and down the wing could make him a perfect fit for Morison’s attack-minded style of play.

Longelo, 21, has limited senior experience but has played plenty at U23 level and looks to be a promising player for the future. The Hammers talent has managed 11 assists in 68 games for the club’s U23s and has two first-team appearances to his name with David Moyes’ men.

Ben Doherty – Larne

Northern Irish ace Doherty could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for a Championship or League One side this summer. Although he isn’t proven at a highly-competitive level, he has put up impressive numbers in Northern Ireland’s top tier with Larne this season.

Doherty can play anywhere on the left-hand side as well as through the middle as a central or attacking midfielder and has managed six goals and 10 assists this season, playing in 37 games across all competitions.

Joris Kayembe – RSC Charleroi

Another more left-field option would be 27-year-old Belgian ace Kayembe. It has emerged that the Bluebirds may cast their net wider this summer though, so European targets may be possible.

Kayembe, who can play left-back or left wing-back, has managed one goal and six assists in 33 games for Belgian Jupiler Pro League side RSC Charleroi this season and has experience of playing in Portugal and France’s top divisions.