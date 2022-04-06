Fulham are reportedly showing interest in FC Koln defender Timo Hubers.

The 25-year-old centre-back has a year remaining on his current contract at the German club, but is also being monitored by Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United, West Ham, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Hubers has made just 15 appearances in the Bundesliga this season and looks out of favour with FC Koln in 8th place of the Bundesliga table.

Now, he’s drumming up interest from the English leagues and he could may well be on his way out of Germany for the first time with only one year left on his contract.

It will be a real challenge for Fulham to secure the signature of Hubers, but they are on the brink of promotion, which increases their chances of completing the transfer massively.

But what would Fulham’s starting XI look like if they signed the German centre-back?

A much-needed centre-back…

Hubers has featured mainly at centre-half in his career, but can be deployed as a defensive-midfielder, right-back or left-back, giving Marco Silva more options in his side.

This summer, Fulham have a staggering three first-team centre-backs that are set to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts – Michael Hector, Alfie Mawson and Tim Ream.

Mawson and Hector haven’t featured in many games this season, but if Ream is to leave the club, it would be a big loss, meaning a quality player would have to come in to replace the American.

With them losing three players in his position, it leaves a big gap for Hubers to come into the side, and it may well convince the German further to join the club considering the number of centre-backs at the club.

Tosin Adarabioyo would be the only natural centre-half left at the club, so the FC Koln man could fit straight in next to the ex-Manchester City defender.

Whether Hubers is keen or not is unknown, but signs are showing that it could be a great signing for Fulham.