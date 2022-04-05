Hull City are taking a look at a couple of trial players this afternoon.

The Tigers’ development side are in action against Ipswich Town in the Professional Development League.

They have released their side for the match on Twitter (see tweet below):

📝 Your #hcafcU23 team to face Ipswich Town U23s in the #U23PDL… 4⃣ Changes

🟧 Two unnamed trialists start

🧤 Harry Fisk starts in-between the posts 🐯 #hcafc #hcafcU23 pic.twitter.com/ELpzxhfcL8 — Hull City Academy (@HullCityAcademy) April 5, 2022

Hull City looking at potential additions?

Hull City appear to be keeping an eye on the future by looking at potential additions for next season.

The club has proven to provide a pathway for youngsters into the first-team over recent years with the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming all making their way up from the youth set-up into the senior side.

Festus Arthur, who signed in 2020 from Stockport County, is being given some more U23s minutes today. He spent the first-half of this season on loan at Barrow in League Two to get some game time under his belt.

The centre-back was then recalled by his parent club during the January transfer window and has stuck around at the MKM Stadium since then, with his chances of opportunities with Shota Arveladze’s side currently very slim.

Highly-rated Macauley Snelgrove, Josh Hinds and Will Jarvis are also in the team.

Hull City’s first-team are back in action on Saturday away at Middlesbrough and need to get back to winning ways to avoid getting dragged into any unnecessary trouble.

They are 12 points above the relegation zone with six games left of the season to play.