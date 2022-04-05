Bristol City are giving Shrewsbury Town loan man Saikou Janneh some U23s minutes this afternoon.

Bristol City have started the striker up front for their development side against Watford.

Janneh, 22, was given the green light to leave the Robins on loan during the January transfer window.

They are also casting an eye over James Mannings and Lucas Vine on trial today (see tweet below):

📋 How the Young Robins line up to take on Watford Under-23s: George Tanner continues his road to recovery 👣

Saikou Janneh features up top ⚽️

📋 How the Young Robins line up to take on Watford Under-23s: George Tanner continues his road to recovery 👣

Saikou Janneh features up top ⚽️

Trialists Lucas Vine & Joel Mannings named in the squad 👀

Bristol City situation

Bristol City let Janneh head out the exit door this past winter to get some game time under his belt during the second-half of the season.

He was brought in by Shrewsbury Town to give them another option in attack and he has since made 12 appearances for Steve Cotterill’s side but has failed to score yet.

The Robins may be playing him today to help him find his shooting boots again and increase his sharpness.

Janneh has been on the books at Ashton Gate since 2018 having previously worked his way up from non-league after stints at Bath City, Cadbury Heath and Clevedon Town.

He has played six times for Bristol City’s first-team since his move there and has scored twice, as well as having other loan spells away at Torquay United and Newport County to gain experience.

The forward could still play a key role for Shrewsbury Town between now and the end of the campaign with the Shrews currently mid-table in League One with five games left to play.

Janneh came off the bench in their 2-0 loss to MK Dons last time out.