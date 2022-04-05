Bournemouth manager Scott Parker says that Kieffer Moore is back training on grass and recovering nicely from a broken foot.

Moore, 29, joined Bournemouth from Cardiff City last January. The Welsh international was eager to seal his exit from Cardiff City and featured just once in the Championship for Bournemouth before breaking his foot.

He came off the bench in the final minutes of the 3-1 win over Birmingham City back in February to make his debut but he hasn’t featured since.

Now though, ahead of his side’s Championship clash v West Brom tomorrow night, Parker gave an update on Moore’s injury situation.

After revealing that Junior Stanislas has returned to training on grass, Parker said of Moore:

“Kieffer Moore is the same. He’s moving steadily and is out of the boot, so that’s very pleasing.”

Whether or not Moore will return before the end of the season remains to be seen. But the striker is a keen addition to Parker’s attacking options – he scored 20 goals in 42 Championship outings for the Bluebirds last season.

Next season…

Moore’s return to fitness will definitely be a boost for Bournemouth. But with the Cherries looking as though they’re on their way back to the Premier League, Moore may be concerned about starting opportunities.

He’s unproven in the top flight. It’d be fair to suggest as well that Parker would want to add some more Premier League quality to his ranks in the summer should they earn promotion and that could yet see Moore fall out of favour.

It’s a difficult period for the Welshman but all he can do is work on his return to fitness, and hope to play a part in the final games of his side’s season.