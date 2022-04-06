QPR defender Conor Masterson has spent this season out on loan, and he has thoroughly impressed since linking up with Gillingham in January.

QPR brought Masteron to West London in the summer of 2019, signing him from Premier League side Liverpool on a free transfer.

Since then, the Irishman has played only 20 times for the R’s across all competitions. He has picked up experience out on loan with Swindon Town and Cambridge United too, but it is his current spell with Gillingham where he has impressed the most.

And, ahead of the 2022/23 season, QPR should definitely consider giving Masterson a first-team role.

Starring in Kent

Over the first half of the season, Gillingham were really struggling at the back. However, since bringing Masterson in, the Gills have kept six clean sheets in his 13 outings.

His solid defensive displays have helped Neil Harris’ side climb out of the relegation zone, and it will be hoped that he can continue to impress as they look to successfully fend off relegation. Not only that, but Masterson’s ability to carry the ball out of defence and pick out passes have helped Harris’ side get on the front foot more too, a trait that would make him a valuable addition to the R’s starting XI.

Could he start for QPR?

There may well be a vacant spot or two in QPR’s defensive ranks this summer, so Masterson should definitely be considered for a senior role.

Dion Sanderson will be returning to parent club Wolves and Yoann Barbet’s deal is up at the end of the season, so that’s two players who may well be elsewhere next season. Rob Dickie has been linked with a Premier League move too.

Bringing Masterson back into the first-team fold would be a cheaper option than trying to sign a player of his quality from another club, and his performances for Gillingham have shown how much he has improved since last featuring for QPR. So, at the least, Masteron should be given a chance to show he is deserving of a first-team role at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next season.