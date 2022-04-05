Liverpool are yet to agree a transfer fee with Fulham for youngster Fabio Carvalho, and the fee could yet be settled by an independent tribunal, reports Football Insider.

Carvalho, 19, have agreed personal terms with Liverpool after missing out on a January move to Anfield.

The Fulham man has been in fine form all season and remains an integral part of Fulham’s set up as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Last month, reports emerges revealing that Carvalho and Liverpool had an ‘agreement in principle’. But given his age, Fulham are due compensation for the transfer, or a transfer fee.

And now, Football Insider have revealed that Liverpool and Fulham are yet to agree upon a fee and that said fee could be decided by an independent tribunal.

The report goes on to reveal that Liverpool have ‘remained in contact’ with the player and that they are confident that ‘everything is in place’ for when he arrives upon the expiry of his Fulham contract in the summer.

A saga in the making…

Carvalho is certainly a fine player. He’s been in good form Fulham and for Portugal’s U21 side this season and looks as though he’ll go on to become a great player for Liverpool.

But the whole saga that’s beset his move to Anfield may be somewhat distracting for Fulham, who are in the midst of a Championship title race.

And Liverpool are in the midst of heir own title race, so this ongoing situation regarding Carvalho and the transfer fee isn’t helping anyone.

Fulham return to action against Middlesbrough tomorrow night.