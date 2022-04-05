Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott says he is “not interested” in talking about his future at the club just yet.

Swindon Town risk losing their number one stopper on a free transfer this summer.

Wollacott, 25, has made the headlines over recent times after helping Ghana reach the World Cup.

His long-term future at the County Ground is up in the air at the moment with his contract up at the end of June.

He has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser:

“At the moment, I’m not interested in the future. I’m focusing on the rest of the season, and I’m happy where I’m at right now. That’s a conversation for further down the line.”

Swindon Town latest

Swindon Town are keen to keep hold of him after his impressive debut season in Wiltshire.

The Robins swooped to sign him last summer and he has proven to be a safe pair of hands between the sticks for the Robins, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

He spent his whole career to date at Bristol City before leaving Ashton Gate when his contract expired at the end of the last campaign.

Wollacott never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit and instead gained experience out on loan at Bath City, Woking, Truro City, Gloucester City and Forest Green Rovers.

Swindon Town’s gamble to sign him last year has paid off and they won’t want to lose him for nothing in a few months’ time.

Their best chance of keeping hold of the international ‘keeper is by gaining promotion to League One. Ben Garner’s side are currently 10th in the League Two table and are two points off the play-offs.