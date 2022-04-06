Blackburn Rovers look set to lose right-back Ryan Nyambe at the end of the season, with sources previously confirming to The72 that he will be a free agent in the summer.

The 24-year-old has spent his whole senior career at the Rovers, and his time at the club now seems to be coming to an end.

Nyambe has been a regular in and around the squad for the six seasons he has been in the first-team and Blackburn Rovers fans will find the departure being a big loss.

Despite this, it may be a positive for the Lancashire side, who could freshen up their right-hand side ahead of next season, whatever division they find themselves in.

A right-back they should turn to Leeds United 20-year-old Cody Drameh, who is currently on loan at Cardiff City.

Is a deal possible?

Drameh joined the Bluebirds on loan from the Whites in the January transfer window, and has been a star output in the Championship ever since.

In 15 appearances, the youngster has assisted on three different occasions, as well as being solid defensively and great on the ball.

The problem that Blackburn Rovers could find is that Cardiff City are looking to re-sign Drameh in the summer, Wales Online have confirmed. The Welsh side might be the current favourites to land the signature of the 20-year-old with him settling in well with them quickly, but the Rovers sit 6th place in the Championship table, and whether they are promoted or not, they will surely fancy themselves to hijack a deal.

When asked about his Leeds United future last month, Drameh said very little about the situation, and is fully focused on the end of the Championship season with Cardiff City. But, it was mentioned that he is yet to hear from new boss Jesse Marsch about his place at the club.

Leeds United could may well decide to loan the defender back out next season, and Blackburn Rovers should swoop in for him at the first opportunity.