Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a summer swoop for Cheltenham Town centre-back Will Boyle.

Sheffield Wednesday were among the sides linked with the 26-year-old back in April 2021, and with Boyle’s deal at Cheltenham Town running out and Michael Duff admitting they are “probably” resigned to losing him, he has emerged on their radar once again.

Boyle has remained a key part of the side at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, playing 28 times across all competitions and captaining the club for much of the season after Ben Tozer’s departure.

But what would Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI look like if they signed Boyle this summer?

Well, the former Huddersfield Town youngster would be in with a pretty good shot of earning a starting spot at Hillsborough, potentially more so if they stay in League One, but he has shown that he is deserving of a chance in the Championship too.

Sheffield Wednesday will almost certainly be in the market for centre-backs in the summer. Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey are all only in on loan, and Darren Moore has had to contend with a shortage of defensive options for much of the season due to injury. Not only that, but Dominic Iorfa may well field more interest in the summer too (The Athletic, via Football League World).

So, with three centre-backs only in on loan and Wednesday braced for interest in Iorfa, there could be a vacant spot in Moore’s defence for Boyle.

He mainly features in the centre of Duff’s three-man defence, using his aerial prowess and leadership to guide the back three, and he could easily slot into that spot with Sheffield Wednesday too.