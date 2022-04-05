Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers are keen on Sheffield United trialist Luke Graham, according to a report by The Courier.

The Dundee youngster is attracting some high-profile interest at the moment.

Graham, 18, is linking up with the Blades today to kick-start his trial spell and will be spending a week with the Championship outfit.

The Courier claim he is quickly becoming a man in-demand and he was watched by scouts playing for Lochee United against Letham last weekend.

Sheffield United taking a look

Sheffield United are casting an eye over the teenager over the next seven days to assess whether he could potentially be a good long-term option for them.

The fact they have brought him in shows the Yorkshire outfit are keeping one eye on the future and may be looking to boost their development side for the next campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side may have to get their skates on though if they want to offer him a contract with Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers sniffing around.

The Blades don’t know what league they will be playing in next term as they fight for promotion.

Graham has risen up through the academy ranks at Dundee but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Scottish Premiership strugglers, despite being a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

Mark McGhee’s side now risk losing him before he has even has chance to put on the dark blue jersey and it appears they are going to face a real battle to keep hold of him.