Nottingham Forest are keen on Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies, according to a report by Wales Online.

Nottingham Forest are interested in snapping up the stopper this summer.

Smithies, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand.

Wales Online claim he is understood to have a ‘number’ of admirers so Steve Cooper’s side may have to face competition for his signature.

Potential summer addition for Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest could see Smithies as someone to bolster their goalkeeping department for the next campaign.

He is a vastly experienced ‘keeper in the Football League and getting him on a free transfer would be a shrewd bit of business for a team in the Championship.

However, the Reds already have Brice Samba, Ethan Horvath and Jordan Smith so it is hard to see why they would need to bring in the former England youth international as well unless someone left the club.

Smithies started his career at Huddersfield Town and went on to become their number one, playing 274 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

QPR then lured him down south in 2016 and he spent three years in London before Cardiff City threw him a Premier League lifeline.

The Bluebirds were relegated in his first year at the club and he has stuck with the Welsh outfit since then.

His long-term future is up in the air now though and Nottingham Forest are being linked with a summer move.