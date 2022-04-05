QPR manager Mark Warburton has hailed on loan Watford man Andre Gray ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Sheffield United this evening.

Gray, 30, joined QPR on loan from Watford earlier in the season. Since, the Jamaican international has rediscovered his form in front of goal with eight goals in his 23 Championship outings so far for the R’s.

Before the international break, the striker scored three in four for QPR before netting for Jamaica over the international break late last month.

He was rested for the last outing v Fulham but is due to return to the squad for the game v Sheffield United tonight.

Having his say on Gray’s impact at the club, QPR boss Warburton said:

“He has been excellent around the place, his knowledge, his experience, hunger to do well, he is encouraging and demanding of others. He has never waived in terms of his commitment to the cause, so he deserves enormous credit.”

A saving grace…

QPR failed to spend big money on a striker last summer and it’s seemingly held them back in their bid for promotion this season.

Warburton’s top scorers in the league this season are Gray, Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair who all have eight goals to their name, and if it weren’t for Gray’s goals then the R’s would’ve been out of the top six a long time ago.

His recent goals in particular have helped pick up some vital points. Many R’s fans would no doubt like to see him stay on at the club but with Watford looking as though they’re heading back for the Championship, QPR might struggle to sign Gray on a permanent deal.