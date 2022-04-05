Bristol Rovers loan star Connor Taylor has moved to heap praise on midfield man Paul Coutts, labelling the 33-year-old as “superb”.

Coutts has been a mainstay in Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers side this season, landing the captaincy and nailing down a starting spot since his arrival from Fleetwood Town on a free transfer.

The former Sheffield United and Derby County midfielder has played 38 times across all competitions, with his leadership and experience making him a key part of the squad both on and off the pitch.

Now, Coutts has drawn high praise from loaned-in star Taylor.

As quoted by Bristol Live, the Stoke City loanee labelled the Scot as “superb”, highlighting the influence he has on both himself and the rest of the squad. Here’s what he had to say:

“I can’t speak highly enough of Couttsy.

“He’s been superb with me like he has with all the other lads. As soon as I came in, he helped just by giving me little tips.

“He’ll give you a kick up the backside if you need one. He always communicates in the right way to you and those players are just vital to your team because they make everything tick in there. He never gives the ball away. He just leads the middle of the park.

“It’s testament to the staff and the senior players really because they drive everything. We can see the finishing line is not far away but it’s when we want the season to finish and that’s down to us.”

Good traits to pass on

At only 20, experienced leaders like Coutts will be great for Taylor to learn from as he bids to forge a career for himself in the EFL.

Taylor has been a big hit with Bristol Rovers and will have done his first-team ambitions back at Stoke City no harm. The Potters aren’t afraid to bring a youth prospect through the ranks and into the first-team either, with Harry Souttar among those to cement roles in the senior side after impressing in the academy and D’Margio Wright-Phillips emerging as a first-team regular in recent months.

Stoke City’s plans for Taylor remain unknown heading into next season, but Michael O’Neill will surely want to take a look at the promising centre-back when he returns from Bristol Rovers.