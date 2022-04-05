Stoke City are thought to be interested in Lochee United’s Jayden Ferguson, as detailed in a report by The Courier.

Stoke City are believed to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

Ferguson has caught the eye playing in the Midlands Football League in Scotland.

The Courier claim the Potters are monitoring his development after he scored a hat-trick against Letham over the weekend.

One for the future at Stoke City?

Stoke City could see Ferguson as a potential long-term signing and someone who would boost their development ranks.

Michael O’Neill’s side have endured a frustrating past 10 months or so in the Championship and will be preparing for another year in the second tier again next term.

They need to ensure they get their recruitment right this summer and luring Ferguson down from Scotland would be a risk-free addition to their youth ranks with the view to him potentially breaking into the first-team down the line.

The Potters have proven to provide a pathway into their senior side for youngsters over recent times with the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Joe Bursik and D’Margio Wright-Phillips breaking into the fold and they may now be looking at the next batch of young players to follow suit.

O’Neill’s side don’t have much to play for now between now and the end of the campaign and will be keeping one eye on next season.

They are back in action tonight away at 21st place Reading, followed by a trip to the Hawthorns against West Brom on Saturday.