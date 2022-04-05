QPR manager Mark Warburton has provided a fitness update on his players ahead of tonigh’s game v Sheffield United.

QPR travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Championship tonight.

The R’s have lost their last three going into this game and find themselves in 9th place of the table, with a three point gap to make up to Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Sheffield United meanwhile sit in 8th and they too have experienced a dip in form of late, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having won just one of their last four.

Speaking to QPR’s official club website ahead of tonight’s game though, Warburton gave this update on his players:

“We have a few niggles, no player is ever 100% fit at this time of the season, we have a few struggling but we will have to wait and see how they go today. Many won’t train which makes it difficult, but we may have to wait until we are in the hotel later tonight to see how they are.”

George Thomas was handed a rare start v Fulham last time out. He’s been quietly working his way into starting contention alongside Luke Amos, who many fans feel has become a key player in recent weeks.

“George (Thomas) works hard, is technically gifted, he trains superbly well and absolutely warranted a start,” Warburton continued.

“But you must now look after the lads, it’s the first time he’s had that sort of intensity for a long while, so we must manage him, likewise Luke (Amos) who I thought put in a tremendous shift to get out there, now needs to be managed.”

Meanwhile, Lyndon Dykes made his return for QPR against Fulham after spending a few weeks on the sidelines.

“We weren’t expecting Lyndon (Dykes) to play the full 90 minutes, but the way things transpired, credit to him he did, but we must look at him now and see what is realistic from him tomorrow,” said Warburton.

“Andre Gray was unable to us unavailable to his international commitments, but he will be back now and to have someone like Charlie (Austin), with his expertise can only benefit us.”

A must-win…

Tonight’s game is a must-win for QPR and for Warburton too. The R’s manager is under-fire at the moment and looks to be on the verge of being sacked after a poor run of form has thrown his side out of the top-six.

Whether or not to part ways with Warburton has divided a lot of QPR fans. But a win tonight against a strong opponent in Sheffield United would certainly instil some belief back into the players and fans, with a top-six finish still very much on the cards for QPR.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.