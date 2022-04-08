Bristol Rovers man Antony Evans has become Joey Barton’s talisman this season but his contract expires in the summer and interest from elsewhere is expected.

The former Everton youth player joined the Gas on a free last summer following a spell in Germany with S.C Paderborn.

Evans originally only signed a one-year contract at Rovers but the Rovers faithful and coaching staff alike are desperate to see the mercurial midfielder sign an extension to stay at the Memorial Stadium.

The player himself said that he “hadn’t thought about the contract situation” in an interview with Bristol Live. However, with only seven games left of the season, Rovers will be hoping to open talks with Evans before other clubs take their chance to swoop in.

Bristol Rovers boss Barton has spoken publicly of his desire to keep Evans at the football club despite what division the Gas find themselves in next season. Despite this, he has previously admitted that it will be hard to keep hold of the player.

“Across the football pyramid, all the teams who are going well, will come and take your boys,” he said back in January.

“You never, never know what’s down the track in football so you’re always talking hypothetically – I don’t know what could come in for any of our players in the next period so you’re always trying to protect the group you’ve got and add those components that you’ve identified all the little bit of quality that you may be able to bring in in the market.”

A star to hold on to

The desperation for Evans to renew his deal is understandable given the talismanic figure he has become at the Memorial stadium.

The attacking midfielder has bagged eight goals as well as totting up eight assists in his debut League Two campaign in the blue and white quarters. This makes Evans Rovers’ second-top scorer behind only Aaron Collins and the most creative player in the team.

If Rovers can persuade Evans to sign a contract then they will have a mercurial talent in their ranks to push them higher up the English football pyramid.