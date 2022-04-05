Three names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final stages of the season.

Will Boyle, Jason Adigun and Joseph Ladapo are the names floating about in the third tier transfer headlines recently.

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly joined the race alongside Preston North End and Portsmouth for Cheltenham Town centre-back Boyle. The 26-year-old Scotsman sees his contract at the Robins expire in the summer, leaving the door open for an imminent move during the transfer window. Boyle may be hard to get though, being an integral part of Cheltenham Town’s side for the best part of six seasons, so it would come as no surprise if more clubs start to gain interest on him as we edge closer to the end of the season.

According to AllNigerianSoccer.com, Premier League side Brentford are chasing Charlton Athletic young duo Adigun and Ladapo. The Addicks will have a big battle on their hands to keep hold of their young stars with both of them being key elements in the U18 set-up. Neither have made a first-team appearance, but they are surely doing something right to attract interest from the first tier of English football.

Midfielder Adigun has netted two goals in three FA Youth Cup games, with them being the only reported stats that are available to see. As for Ladapo, he is a striker who has featured in one FA Youth Cup game for Charlton Athletic.

There hasn’t been much else to report on the League One transfer front since yesterday, but as the weeks go on, more rumours are set to spring up as we near the summer transfer window.