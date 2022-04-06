Bournemouth travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom in midweek Championship action tonight.

Bournemouth come into the game on the back of a five-game undefeated run, while West Brom will still be reeling from their abysmal performance against Birmingham City at the weekend.

The Cherries sit in 2nd place and look on course of a return to the Premier League, but the Baggies are destined for another season of Championship football, with Steve Bruce’s side eight points away from the play-offs in 12th.

Now, ahead of the game, some of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Just as it looked like the Baggies were gaining some momentum, they put in a dire performance against Birmingham City at the weekend.

“This season has been full of nights to forget for West Brom faithful, and I think it’ll be another difficult night at the office against Bournemouth. The Cherries have been strong on the road – and overall recently – and I think they’ll take all three points back to the south coast in comfortable fashion tonight.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-3 Bournemouth

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“In that last outing v Birmingham City, West Brom were truly painful to watch. They had zero drive and zero ambition throughout the game and coming up against a side chasing automatic promotion, I think this one will only go one way.

“The Baggies can make life difficult for their opponents under Steve Bruce, but confidence looks to be low at the moment and with Bournemouth finding form once again, I think they’ll claim the win in this one.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-1 Bournemouth

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“West Brom are looking very inconsistent under Steve Bruce and are still looking to find their tactical direction, it’s going to be a tough game for the Baggies. Bournemouth will have to look out for Karlan Grant with his recent form.

“The Cherries go into this one looking to further their lead in the automatic promotion places and can not afford to drop points. Dominic Solanke will be a handful to defend for West Brom.

“I think this’ll be a routine win for Bournemouth in a close game.”

Score Prediction: West Brom 0-1 Bournemouth