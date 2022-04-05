Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has spoken out about the development of youngster Josh Coburn, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough are eyeing a place in the top six in the Championship come the end of the season, and currently sit in fifth place with eight games left to play.

Their most recent victory was against Peterborough United at the weekend, winning 4-0 at the Weston Holmes Stadium.

19-year-old Josh Coburn came off the bench to score his fifth goal of the season against the Posh, improving his already impressive goals per minute ratio.

The youngster averages a goal every 68 minutes and he will likely be pushing to start when Boro take on Fulham in midweek at the Riverside.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash with the league leaders, manager Chris Wilder has had his say on the development of Coburn.

“He’s been brilliant,” he said.

“I really like him, I really like his attitude and he’s a great boy to work with. He’s a great one to have in the bag for the future, but he’s producing for us right now as well.”

There was talk of Coburn being sent out on loan in January, with League Two side Hartlepool United one of the linked clubs. However, he remained at Middlesbrough and Wilder feels he has benefitted considerably by staying put.

“This is what we talked about where he quite easily could have gone out on loan in January,” he continued.

“It was a balancing act where we could have sent him out on loan but we saw value in him training here with good players like Sol Bamba, and getting booted by him and getting booted by Lee Peltier and Dael Fry.

“He’s having to play against some really good players, as well as play with some really good players. I think that’s all part of his development.”

Wilder has opted for Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly up top together in recent weeks, but with Connolly finding the net just once in his last eight games it might be time to give Coburn the chance to impress against Fulham.

Equally, Duncan Watmore had an impact from the bench against Peterborough United on Saturday, assisting Coburn before netting Boro’s fourth of the afternoon.