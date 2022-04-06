Nottingham Forest host Coventry City tonight in Championship action at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have the chance to jump into the play-off spots if results go their way tonight, with Steve Cooper’s side currently sitting in 7th place, one point behind Blackburn Rovers with three games in hand.

As for Coventry City, a late push for the play-offs is unlikely but not quite out of the realms of possibility. Mark Robins’ men are 11th with seven games remaining and sit six points away from the top six.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Given the momentum behind Nottingham Forest at the moment, I can’t see anything but a home win here.

“Steve Cooper has galvanised the squad at the City Ground in a way few others have in recent history, and it with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates, Joe Worrall and more, it really seems as though anything is possible for Forest under Cooper’s management.

“Mark Robins’ Sky Blues aren’t strangers to a surprise win but they have struggled for consistency on the road, so Forest should win here.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Coventry City

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“I wasn’t sure how Forest would fare against Blackpool last time out, having come off the back of that mentally-draining FA Cup tie v Liverpool, but they looked as good as they have done all season.

“Coventry can score goals and upset teams in the league but I can’t see anything other than a routine home win for Forest tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“Forest come into this one looking to further their play-off fight, and it’s looking likely they’ll do that. With a great performance from Brennan Johnson on Saturday in a brilliant win, the Sky Blues should be scared to face him.

“On the other hand, Coventry come into this one after picking a tough draw against Blackburn but will also stop at nothing to get three points.

“I think Forest will take this one fairly comfortably, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Coventry put up a fight.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Coventry City