West Brom have had a poor season compared to what was expected of them at the start of the season, and it was made even worse by their 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham City on Sunday.

They started the season with high expectations and Valerien Ismael in charge – but they will end it with disappointment and Steve Bruce at the helm.

West Brom’s season isn’t about to get any easier as they face 2nd place Bournemouth this evening.

It will be another tough test for Bruce’s team as they bid to put Sunday’s derby day disappointment behind them and end the season as strongly as possible.

West Brom team news

Before the Birmingham City game, Bruce confirmed that Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore have suffered further injuries.

Speaking to the club’s website, Bruce said:

“Unfortunately Ken Zohore has picked up a re-injury, which is really frustrating. It happened in his first session back.

“Daryl Dike is another frustration too but thankfully it’s not a re-injury. He’s got a problem with the tendon behind his knee. We’re going to have to be a bit more patient with him.”

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Ajayi

Bartley

O’Shea

Furlong

Reach

Livermore

Mowatt

Townsend

Carroll

Diangana

Off-season change?

Bruce was brought in to guide the team back to the play-offs at least, but has found the task a lot trickier than he would have expected at the Hawthorns. With the team available to Bruce, and Ismael at the start of the season, they should be at least in the play-offs – if not challenging for the automatics.

Injuries haven’t helped the club either, with their big January signing, Dike, picking up an injury shortly after joining in January that has kept him out of the squad ever since. Dara O’Shea, although back in the side now, has also been a notable absentee for much of the season.

The game against Bournemouth is a big chance for Bruce and his team to prove themselves against a promotion-chasing outfit, but after their performance against Birmingham City, hopes are not high among supporters.