Middlesbrough host Fulham at the Riverside in midweek Championship action tonight.

Middlesbrough and Fulham face off this evening, with both sides determined to pick up all three points.

The hosts have picked up back-to-back wins to keep them in the hunt for the play-offs, with Chris Wilder’s side now sitting in 5th place with games in hand on many of the teams around them.

As for Fulham, they are on the brink of a return to the Premier League and another win could move them as many as 11 points clear of Bournemouth if they lose to West Brom.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Everyone knows just how good Fulham have been this season, so any team coming up against them will be expecting a difficult night.

“However, Chris Wilder has turned the Riverside into a fortress, with Boro winning their last eight Championship home matches.

“Fulham’s quality combined with Middlesbrough’s impressive home form makes this a really difficult game to predict, but I don’t anticipate there being anything to split the two sides, so I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Fulham

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“This is a really exciting game in the Championship and one that holds huge importance for both sides. Fulham though are sometimes tricky to predict in these kind of games, especially away from home, so I’m tempted to say they won’t win at The Riverside.

“If Middlesbrough can quash their own inconsistencies and break down that tough Fulham back-line, then the win could be there for there taking.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Fulham

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Middlesbrough need to keep their push for promotion on track and will be tough opponents for table-toppers Fulham. Boro have back-to-back home games coming up which is a perfect opportunity to get six points and ensure their place in the top six under Chris Wilder.

“Fulham are the best side in the league by an absolute country mile but are in for a tricky evening at the Riverside Stadium. Their loss away at West Brom a couple of weeks ago shows they are capable of losing, but they’ll have enough to get a point here.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Fulham