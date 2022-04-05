Barnsley’s Callum Brittain says now is the time to dig deep and if they don’t then they will get relegated.

Barnsley are fighting for their lives in the Championship and drew 1-1 with Reading last time out.

They are back in action this weekend away at in-form Millwall.

The Tykes are currently 22nd in the league table and are five points from safety with seven games left to play of the season.

Brittain has said, as per a report bu the Barnsley Chronicle:

“There is belief we can stay up. We are leading games, especially at home. We need to stop conceding late equalisers, and get some good away form going.

“If there is a time to dig deep and get 100 per cent out of the lads, it’s now. If we don’t, we’re going down.”

Barnsley spell so far

Barnsley swooped to sign Brittain from MK Dons in 2020 and he penned a three-year contract with the Yorkshire side.

He has since made 77 appearances in all competitions so far during his spell at Oakwell and helped the Tykes reach the play-offs last term under former boss Valerien Ismael.

However, Brittain is at serious risk of dropping back into League One this term unless he and his teammates can turn their fortunes around quick.

He spent his whole career to date at MK Dons before his move up north and played 122 times for the Buckinghamshire outfit before landing himself a move up a division.

It appears Derby County and Peterborough United have too much work to do in order to survive so it is likely that the remaining side to go down will be either Barnsley or Reading.

Hull City aren’t safe yet and have lost six home games on the spin. However, they are still 12 points above the drop zone and it would take something special for Shota Arveladze’s side to mess this one up.