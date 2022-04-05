Sutton United chairman Bruce Elliott says the Papa John’s Trophy final was an “extraordinary day” for the football club and his side “deserved” to win.

Sutton United were ever so close to winning the trophy before Rotherham United equalised at the death through Jordi Osei-Tutu.

The U’s took the lead twice in the game through Donovan Wilson and Craig Eastmond, only to be pegged back twice by the Millers.

Paul Warne’s side then won the game in extra-time after goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Ihiekwe.

Sutton United gave a great account of themselves and made life extremely uncomfortable for the League One table toppers at Wembley.

Elliott has said, as per the club’s official website:

“What an extraordinary day for Sutton United Football Club and how proud am I of each and every one of our management team and players.

“We have experienced a fabulous run in the Papa Johns Trophy although it was a bitter pill to swallow to have the win we deserved snatched from us.”

He added:

“What can you say about the magnificent support at Wembley? Nearly 15,000 in the Amber Army- unbelievable! I so enjoyed looking at and listening to you all, it must have been great to have been a part of it and I know that Matt and the players have never experienced anything like it before at a Sutton match.”

What next for Sutton United?

Sutton United have had an unbelievable past 12 months or so following promotion from the National League and although their loss to Rotherham United will sting for some time to come, their focus has to quickly shift back on their League Two duties now.

The London club are back in action this weekend against Leyton Orient at home and are in for a tough game against an O’s side who have turned a corner under new boss Richie Wellens.

Matt Gray’s side still have a strong chance of making the play-offs and are currently 11th in the league table, three points off the top seven with seven matches left to play this season. Play like they did against the Millers and they will fancy their chances.

They have won just once in their last five league outings but no longer have the distraction of a Wembley cup final now.