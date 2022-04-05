Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we edge closer to the end of the season.

Timo Hubers, Cody Drameh, Alex Scott, Will Boyle and Mallik Wilks are the names floating about in the transfer market in the English second tier.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham are rivalling Leeds United, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton for FC Koln defender Hubers. The 25-year-old has made 15 Bundesliga appearances this season and has had a previous four year spell at Hannover. The Cottagers are on the brink of promotion to the Premier League, making it less difficult for them to battle with the other top tier clubs chasing him.

As per Wales Online, Cardiff City are looking to re-sign Leeds United defender Drameh with his future unknown at the Yorkshire club. The 20-year-old has been a breath of fresh air since arriving in Wales in January, making 15 appearances and impressing massively in the right-back role.

It has been revealed by Bristol Live that Premier League bids for Bristol City star Scott are expected in the summer window. Despite only being 18, the attacking-midfielder has been one of the Robins’ standout players this season, scoring four and assisting twice in 32 league outings, and it comes with no surprise that top clubs are set to chase the youngster.

Cheltenham Town defender Boyle is reportedly on Preston North End’s radar this summer, as well as League One duo Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday. The centre-back is set to become a free agent in the summer and has been a shining light in Cheltenham Town’s squad for many years now.

Lastly, Peterborough United have been mentioned as a club who could secure the signing of Hull City winger Mallik Wilks in the summer. Current Posh manager Grant McCann worked with the 23-year-old at the Tigers and it looks like he wants to bring him to the Weston Homes Stadium.