Birmingham City have been credited with interest in bringing Manchester United’s Tahith Chong back to St. Andrew’s for a second loan spell next season.

Birmingham City brought Chong in last summer, and after a successful first spell with the club, the Mirror has said they want him back next season. Much of the Dutchman’s season has been disrupted by injury, but he has impressed when fit and become a popular figure with the Blues.

Amid the links with a reunion, we look at three transfer alternatives Birmingham City should consider instead of Chong…

Cole Palmer – Manchester City

Palmer, 19, is among the top talents in Manchester City’s youth academy, and he has been in and around the first-team picture this season.

He looks as though he could have a senior role to play with Pep Guardiola’s side in the future, but while the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and more occupy the starting spots out wide and in attacking midfielder, a season on loan in the Championship with Birmingham City could do wonders for Palmer’s development.

Shola Shoretire – Manchester United

Birmingham City and Manchester United clearly have a decent relationship after the loans of Chong and Teden Mengi, so Bowyer would look into recruiting Shoretire as another loan star.

The Newcastle-born 18-year-old is another winger who can operate as an attacking midfielder and has already been in and around the Red Devils’ senior side. Having starred in the Premier League 2 this season, netting six goals and providing seven assists, Birmingham City should offer him the chance to prove himself on the senior stage next season.

Matt Phillips – West Brom

A more experienced option would be Phillips, who is reportedly heading for the exit door at The Hawthorns this summer.

The versatile attacker has played over 200 Championship games over the course of his career and can play anywhere across the front three or in behind as an attacking midfielder if needs be. Although he hasn’t exactly set the Championship alight this season, Phillips could prove to be a smart signing for the Blues.